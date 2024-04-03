Catchcoin CATCH Announces Token Launch On DEX With An Exciting Airdrop Campaign

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Jose, CA, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In an exciting development for the cryptocurrency community, catchcoin is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative token on Decentralized Exchanges (DEX), marking a significant milestone in the project's journey towards disrupting the marketing industry. The team behind catchcoin expresses immense pride in the positive feedback received from the community and looks forward to the continued momentum of this much-anticipated token launch.

A Fair and Promising Start

The token launch is designed to be a fair launch, ensuring early investors get a unique opportunity to be part of one of the most significant disruptive innovations in the marketing sector. The launch has kicked off with great success and is expected to gain even more

momentum as it progresses.

To strengthen the token's stability and liquidity, 65% of the liquidity will be added to PancakeSwap and it will be locked under the trading pair CATCH/WBNB. This strategic move is expected to enhance the token's accessibility and trading experience for all investors.

Exciting Airdrop and Social Media Milestones

In line with the launch, catchcoin is also conducting an ongoing airdrop, available at , with a generous prize pool of 1,000,000 CATCH tokens.

This airdrop ends on the 10th of April 2024, at 11:59 PM, offering the community an exciting opportunity to be part of the catchcoin ecosystem.

The catchcoin team is committed to transparency and ongoing engagement with the community, promising to announce future milestones and updates through its various social media channels.

Anticipation for dex Listings

As the project continues to evolve, catchcoin is in the process of being listed on major cryptocurrency index sites such as CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, among others. These listings are eagerly anticipated and will further validate the token's credibility and visibility in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Connect with catchcoinTo stay updated on catchcoin's progress, exciting partnerships, and affiliate opportunities, the community is encouraged to follow its social media channels and reach out via ... for any inquiries.

Website:

Twitter:

YouTube: @catchcoinofficia

Facebook:

LinkedIn:

Telegram:

Twitter Arabic:

Medium: @catchcoin

Discord:

Instagram:

GitHub:

Reddit:

TikTok: @catchcoinofficial

About Catchcoin

Catchcoin is a groundbreaking project aimed at revolutionizing the marketing landscape through blockchain technology. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and community engagement, catchcoin is poised to become a leading force in the marketing industry.

For press inquiries and more information:

Ceo: Nick Lorris

Email: ...

Catch the future of marketing innovation with catchcoin – where community feedback and groundbreaking technology meet to create unprecedented opportunities.



Nick Lorris

Catchcoin

...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.











CONTACT: Nick LorrisCatchcoininfo at catchcoin