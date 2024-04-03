Bridgingapps® To Curate Apps For Sentara Health Plans Members With Special Health Care Needs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgingApps®, a program of Easter Seals Greater Houston, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is partnering with Sentara Health Plans to provide expertly vetted lists of mobile device applications, or apps, to support its members who have special health care needs or disabilities.

Later this year, qualified Sentara Health Plans members will have access to a comprehensive list of curated apps recommended by BridgingApps Care Managers. These selected apps are designed to help members and their caregivers leverage digital tools to nurture skills such as managing health information, social interaction, personal communication, and caregiving challenges. This will better equip members to manage their health decisions and develop important skill sets, ultimately improving their health and quality of life.

“With the rise in smartphone and tablet use across social and demographic groups, there is great potential for people with special health care needs and disabilities to leverage technology to be more involved in their health care,” says Cristen Reat, BridgingApps Co-Founder.“Especially children and teens, who are naturally engaged by smart devices, can learn important skills from managing their medications to managing their emotions.”

“Sentara Health Plans is excited to partner with BridgingApps to provide our membership, their families, schools, and providers a unique way to combine different types of clinically based technology to navigate their healthcare journey, improve their quality of life, and success in the community,” said Dr. Kristyn Greifer, Chief Medical Officer, Sentara Health Plans.

BridgingApps' free App Search Tool, href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" BridgingApp , houses a database of apps trialed and reviewed by therapists, special education teachers, experts, and special needs users. Users are easily able to find apps that could be helpful for their or a loved one's life since the custom-built App Search Tool focuses on skill, rather than age or diagnosis, and is bridging the gap between technology and people with disabilities and special health care needs.

Sentara Health

Sentara Health, an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system, celebrates more than 130 years in pursuit of its mission –“we improve health every day.” Sentara is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 30,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves more than 1.2 million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara is recognized nationally for clinical quality and safety, and is strategically focused on innovation and creating an extraordinary health care experience for our patients and members.

About Easter Seals Greater Houston

Since 1947, Easter Seals of Greater Houston, Inc. has provided help, hope, and answers to Veterans, Service Members, children and adults with any type of disability, and the families who love them. The local non-profit is leading the way to 100% equity, inclusion, and access through essential resources and supports for every stage of life. Through therapy, training, education, and support services, Easter Seals Greater Houston creates life-changing solutions so that people with disabilities can live, learn, work, and play in our community. For more information, visit .

About BridgingApps ®

BridgingApps, a program of Easter Seals Greater Houston, provides the access, education, and resources needed to effectively use mobile, touch-based devices to help people with disabilities communicate, exceed educational goals, and reach their fullest potential. BridgingApps includes a website, app reviews by therapists and special education teachers, a custom app search engine, assistive technology labs, and training options for parents, organizations, and schools. For more information, visit .

