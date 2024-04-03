Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on April 30, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2024 in the following amounts per share:
| Share Class
| Ticker
| Amount Per Share
| Class A Shares
| PIC.A
| $0.20319
| Preferred Shares
| PIC.A
| $0.215625
To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at ... or visit
| John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
| Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
MENAFN03042024004107003653ID1108056151
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.