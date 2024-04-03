Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

“Despite lower than expected fourth quarter sales, we were successful in reducing our excess inventory and ended the fiscal year in a significantly healthier inventory position,” said Paul Stone, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sportsman's Warehouse.“Our efforts to control costs and reduce excess inventory allowed us to generate free cash flow and exceed our internal debt reduction targets. These efforts, combined with more efficient inventory purchasing, will allow us to deliver the merchandise our customers need and expect for their outdoor adventures.”

Mr. Stone continued,“Our initial efforts in 2024 have been focused on resetting the organization to provide our passionate customers a positive in-store experience. This fundamental strategy includes great merchandising, exceptional service, and investing in the necessary tools, people and processes to regain our edge as the local outdoor retailer of choice. Our team is energized around these key initiatives and the direction we are headed. We are confident that centering our efforts on providing our passionate customers with great gear and exceptional service in our stores is the foundation that will ultimately allow us to achieve our primary goal: returning the business to profitability and growth.”

For the fourteen weeks ended February 3, 2024:



Net sales were $370.4 million, a decrease of 2.3%, compared to $379.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. The net sales decrease was primarily due to lower sales demand from consumer inflationary pressures and recession concerns, partially offset by the opening of 15 new stores over the last year and $15.4 million from the additional week of sales.

Same store sales decreased 12.8% on a 13-week comparable basis, compared with the prior year fourth quarter.

Gross profit was $99.4 million or 26.8% of net sales, compared to $122.8 million or 32.4% of net sales in the comparable prior year period. This decrease as a percentage of net sales can be attributed to lower overall product margins due to aggressive promotional activity to reduce distressed inventory, primarily in our clothing and footwear categories.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $107.3 million or 29.0% of net sales, compared to $106.7 million or 28.1% of net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. The increase in absolute dollars is primarily due to higher depreciation and rent expenses from the opening of 15 new stores in 2023, mainly offset by a decrease in overall payroll expenses and reduced marketing spend.

Net loss was $(8.7) million, compared to net income of $11.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Adjusted net loss was $(7.5) million compared to adjusted net income of $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 (see“GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.3 million, compared to $28.2 million in the comparable prior year period (see“GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”). Diluted loss per share was $(0.23) compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.29 in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted diluted loss per share was $(0.20) compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.33 for the comparable prior year period (see“GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

For the fifty-three weeks ended February 3, 2024:



Net sales were $1,288.0 million, compared with $1,399.5 million or a decrease of 8.0% compared to fiscal year 2022. Excluding the extra week, net sales in fiscal 2023 were $1,272.6 million. The Company's net sales decreased primarily from the continued impact of consumer inflationary pressures and recessionary concerns on discretionary spending, resulting in a decline in store traffic and lower sales demand across all product categories. These headwinds were partially offset by the Company's opening of 15 new stores during fiscal year 2023.

Same store sales decreased 14.4% during fiscal year 2023 compared to fiscal year 2022, excluding the extra week of sales in fiscal 2023. This decrease was due to lower sales in all product categories.

Gross profit was $383.4 million or 29.8% of net sales, as compared to $460.2 million or 32.9% of net sales for fiscal year 2022. These decreases were primarily driven by reduced product margins in our ammunition category within our Hunting and Shooting department, lower margins in our Apparel and Footwear departments, resulting from our increased promotional efforts to reduce inventory and decreases in net and same store sales.

SG&A expenses increased to $408.8 million or 31.7% of net sales, compared with $402.2 million or 28.7% of net sales for fiscal year 2022. This increase was primarily due to higher depreciation and rent expenses due to the addition of 15 new stores, partially offset by lower total payroll and other operating expenses.

Net loss was $(29.0) million compared to net income of $40.5 million in fiscal year 2022. Adjusted net loss was $(24.1) million compared to adjusted net income of $43.0 million in fiscal year 2022 (see“GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

Adjusted EBITDA was $24.6 million compared to $97.9 million in fiscal year 2022 (see“GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”). Diluted loss per share was $(0.77) for fiscal year 2023, compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.00 in fiscal year 2022. Adjusted diluted loss per share was $(0.64) for fiscal year 2023 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.06 in fiscal year 2022 (see“GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

Balance sheet and capital allocation highlights as of February 3, 2024:



The Company ended the year with net debt of $122.9 million, comprised of $3.1 million of cash on hand and $126.0 million of borrowings outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility. Inventory at the end of the year was $354.7 million. Total liquidity was $91.4 million as of the end of fiscal year 2023, comprised of $88.3 million of availability on the revolving credit facility and $3.1 million of cash on hand.

2024 Outlook:

During 2024, the Company will be providing guidance on an annual basis, versus its past cadence of quarterly guidance, as it focuses its efforts on returning to profitability. For fiscal year 2024, the Company expects net sales to be in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $45 million to $65 million. The Company also expects capital expenditures for 2024 to be in the range of $20 million to $25 million, primarily consisting of technology investments relating to merchandising and store productivity. No new store openings are currently anticipated.

The Company has not reconciled expected adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2024 to GAAP net income because the Company does not provide guidance for net (loss) income and is not able to provide a reconciliation to net (loss) income without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to estimate net (loss) income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity with respect to the charges excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Jeff White, Chief Financial Officer of Sportsman's Warehouse said,“Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, we expect to generate significant EBITDA and excess free cash flow in 2024 while at the same time investing in our business. During the fourth quarter we used our excess cash flow to reduce our line of credit by $59.4 million. Our continued focus on tightly managing our inventory, as well as costs throughout the organization, will allow us to further reduce our bank borrowings, and in doing so, reduce our interest expense.”

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”): adjusted net (loss) income, adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines adjusted net (loss) income as net (loss) income plus expenses incurred relating to executive transition costs, costs related to the implementation of our cost reduction plan and a one-time legal settlement and related fees and expenses. The Company defines adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, a one-time legal settlement and related fees and expenses, costs related to the implementation of our cost reduction plan and executive transition costs. Beginning with the three months ended October 28, 2023, the Company no longer adds back new store pre-opening expenses to net (loss) income to determine Adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of past periods has been conformed to the current presentation. Net (loss) income is the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under“GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” in this release. As noted above, the Company has not provided a reconciliation of fiscal year 2024 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts, exception provided under Item 10I(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors and are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of the Company's business and facilitate a more meaningful comparison of its diluted (loss) earnings per share and actual results on a period-over-period basis. The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its ongoing operations and uses these additional measurement tools for purposes of business decision-making, including evaluating store performance, developing budgets and managing expenditures. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than the Company does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. The presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results, cash flows or leverage will be unaffected by other unusual or non-recurring items.

