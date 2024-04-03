Immuneering To Participate In The 23Rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients, today announced that management will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place April 8-11, 2024, to discuss the company's pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Chief Executive Officer and Brett Hall, Chief Scientific Officer.
The presentations will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering's website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation .
About Immuneering Corporation
Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The Company aims to achieve universal activity through Deep Cyclic Inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering's lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The company's development pipeline also includes several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit
