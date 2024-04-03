Kratos Announces New Director As Part Of Ongoing Board Refresh And Augmentation Process

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brigadier General (Retired) Bobbi Doorenbos to Join the Kratos Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, today announced an update related to its Board of Directors. As the result of an ongoing Board augmentation and refreshment process, the Company has appointed Brigadier General (Retired) Bobbi Doorenbos to the Kratos Board of Directors, effective March 28, 2024. General Doorenbos brings significant relevant and diverse experience and expertise to the Kratos Board.



In her nearly 25 years of distinguished military service, General Doorenbos has served in leadership positions in the White House, Headquarters Air Force, and National Guard Bureau. Her experience includes time as a Special Assistant to Vice President Biden for Defense Policy and Intelligence Programs, as a White House Fellow serving alongside the Secretary of Agriculture, and as Military Deputy for Air Force Training and Readiness where she had responsibilities over Air Force's operational training infrastructure, readiness and reporting, and aircrew management. General Doorenbos also served as the Wing Commander of the 188th Wing, overseeing its transition from the manned A-10 Warthog to the unmanned MQ-9 Reaper, Intelligence Analysis and Targeting missions. Prior to that, she led the 214th Reconnaissance Group at Davis Monthan Air Force Base as it gained MQ-1s and stood up a Launch and Recovery unit at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. General Doorenbos joined the Air Force as an F-16 pilot, and is one of a small handful of the first women to fly fighter aircraft. As a pilot in both the Sioux City, Iowa and Washington, D.C. Air National Guard units, she participated in Operations SOUTHERN WATCH, NOBLE EAGLE, and IRAQI FREEDOM, and has extensive experience at the National Guard Bureau in the Operations, Intelligence, and Requirements/Acquisitions Directorates. General Doorenbos graduated from Iowa State University with a B.B.A. in Finance, then went on to graduate with a M.S. in Strategic Intelligence from the Defense Intelligence Agency's National Defense Intelligence College, and an Executive MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. General Doorenbos has extensive current and previous Board experience, with service on the Boards of the White House Fellows Foundation and Association, the National Guard Association, and STEM Flights, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to educating high school students about STEM career fields in aviation. She is also a Senior Advisor with The Roosevelt Group, a public speaker, executive coach, and a commercial airline pilot, flying the Airbus 320.

"We are pleased to welcome General Doorenbos to the Company's Board of Directors. Her appointment reflects the Board's commitment over the last several years to add directors with important relevant experience to our business and industry," said Amy Zegart, Chair of the Board's Nominating & Governance Committee. "Bobbi's depth of knowledge and experience as a defense and intelligence security policy advisor, as well as a military operator and fighter pilot with the Air Force, brings additional and new perspectives into the Kratos Board room. We look forward to working with her as we continue to execute our strategy to be the premier technology, product and software-based company in the defense, national security and global markets.”

Bill Hoglund, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, said,“We welcome Bobbi to the Kratos Board of Directors. Bobbi brings tremendous insights and experience to our board and, along with the other Directors, will be vital to our decision-making processes as we further the Company's momentum as a leading technology provider, driving long-term growth and value creation for all Company stakeholders.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

