NC, PDP Alliance Unravels

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah suggested on Tuesday that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) may not field candidates against his party in the Kashmir Valley.

He referenced a recent rally of the INDIA bloc in Delhi, where Mufti shared the stage with NC president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, reaffirming PDP's commitment to the alliance. Abdullah urged the media to avoid fostering discord between the two parties. Abdullah emphasized that both the NC and PDP are integral components of the INDIA alliance. Criticizing the emergence of new alliances in Kashmir, Abdullah alleged that these parties are operating at the behest of the BJP and are poised to contest polls as its proxies in Jammu and Kashmir.

That said, the NC's decision to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections independently, reflects the fragility of alliances in the region. The INDIA bloc alliance, comprising the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Congress, along with the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), are struggling to stick together.



ADVERTISEMENT

The NC going solo in the elections is likely to exacerbate existing tensions within the coalitions – both INDIA Alliance and the PAGD.

The PDP has expressed some discontent over the NC's decision. With each party eyeing its electoral interests, the possibility of fragmentation looms large, which could inadvertently play into the hands of opposing factions.

The INDIA bloc and the PAGD, both formed with intentions of advancing regional interests and restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status, stand at a crossroads. The divergence in interests and ambitions among constituent members threatens to undermine the broader objectives of these alliances.



It is imperative for the leadership of both alliances to prioritize dialogue and consensus-building to overcome internal rifts and forge a united front. While individual party ambitions are important, they must not supersede the collective interests of the region. The stakes are too high for petty differences to derail the larger mission of securing a better future for Jammu and Kashmir.

Read Also PDP, NC To Contest Against Each Other In Kashmir Valley NC Left Us With No Option Other Than To Contest All LS Seats In Kashmir: Mehbooba

Moreover, the specter of electoral defeat looms large if the INDIA alliance members in J&K choose to go their separate ways. For, this will once again split the mandate. At the larger national level too, the INDIA Alliance is not in good shape. Though the recent rally in New Delhi has put some wind beneath its sails, the alliance is far from stepping up to the plate. The fact remains that there is still no one in the opposition to match the overarching persona of the prime minister Narendra Modi. The fragmentation in the alliance's ranks in J&K, in a sense, symbolizes its plight at the national level. And it is time that J&K shows the way.

