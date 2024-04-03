(MENAFN- Baystreet) Alamos Gold Inc.

Stocks in Play

4/3/2024 - 11:01 AM EST - CGI Inc. : Has been selected by Market Operator Services Ltd (MOSL), the operator of the non-household water retail market in England, to continue management of their core platforms-the Central Market Operating System (CMOS) and the centralized bilateral transactions 'hub'-which all trading parties use to initiate and manage bilateral transactions. The contract is valued at $18.7 million (£11.5 million). CGI Inc. shares T.A are trading down $0.37 at $147.83.









