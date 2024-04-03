               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Stocks In Play


4/3/2024 3:13:22 PM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Alamos Gold Inc.
4/3/2024 10:39 AM EST

  • TC Energy Corporation
    4/3/2024 10:18 AM EST
  • Bombardier
    4/3/2024 10:05 AM EST
  • Cipher Pharmaceuticals
    4/3/2024 9:58 AM EST
  • Scotiabank
    4/3/2024 9:54 AM EST
  • CNR
    4/3/2024 9:50 AM EST
  • New Gold Inc.
    4/3/2024 9:44 AM EST
  • Trilogy Metals Inc.
    4/3/2024 9:41 AM EST
  • BioVaxys Technology Corp
    4/3/2024 9:29 AM EST
  • Calibre Mining Corp.
    Calibre Mining Corp.
    4/3/2024 7:45 AM EST

    4/3/2024 - 11:01 AM EST - CGI Inc. : Has been selected by Market Operator Services Ltd (MOSL), the operator of the non-household water retail market in England, to continue management of their core platforms-the Central Market Operating System (CMOS) and the centralized bilateral transactions 'hub'-which all trading parties use to initiate and manage bilateral transactions. The contract is valued at $18.7 million (£11.5 million). CGI Inc. shares T.A are trading down $0.37 at $147.83.





