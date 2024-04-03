(MENAFN- Baystreet) Alamos Gold Inc.
4/3/2024 10:39 AM EST
TC Energy Corporation
4/3/2024 10:18 AM EST
Bombardier
4/3/2024 10:05 AM EST
Cipher Pharmaceuticals
4/3/2024 9:58 AM EST
Scotiabank
4/3/2024 9:54 AM EST
CNR
4/3/2024 9:50 AM EST
New Gold Inc.
4/3/2024 9:44 AM EST
Trilogy Metals Inc.
4/3/2024 9:41 AM EST
BioVaxys Technology Corp
4/3/2024 9:29 AM EST
Calibre Mining Corp.
4/3/2024 7:45 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Stocks in Play
4/3/2024 - 11:01 AM EST - CGI Inc. : Has been selected by Market Operator Services Ltd (MOSL), the operator of the non-household water retail market in England, to continue management of their core platforms-the Central Market Operating System (CMOS) and the centralized bilateral transactions 'hub'-which all trading parties use to initiate and manage bilateral transactions. The contract is valued at $18.7 million (£11.5 million). CGI Inc. shares T.A are trading down $0.37 at $147.83.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN03042024000212011056ID1108056014
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.