(MENAFN- Baystreet) Matinas Declines on Public Offering

Neurocrine Gains on Release of Test ResultsVerint Flat on Joining with CiscoDisney Wins Board Fight With Activist Shareholder Nelson PeltzTeslarati Warning: Xiaomi EVs Launched

Trust Stamp Down on UN Pact

Trust Stamp (NASDAQ: IDAI) shares declined mid-morning Wednesday, as the company has been accepted as a full participant in the United Nations Global Compact having committed to actively engaging at a global level to support the Compact's Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

Trust Stamp accelerates societal and financial inclusion by developing innovative AI-Powered technologies that establish secure“identity for all”, enabling access to global services without compromising personal data. Through ethical implementation and technical interoperability, Trust Stamp fosters an open ecosystem for barrier-free value exchange, empowering individuals and promoting economic mobility, equality, and justice.

By entering into the Compact Trust Stamp affirms its commitment to integrating the development goals of the United Nations into the company's core strategy, culture, and daily operations and to intensifying its efforts to contribute and engage in collaborative projects that advance the broader development goals of the United Nations, particularly focusing on the Sustainable Development Goals.

“As an element of the Compact,” read this morning's news release,“Trust Stamp has committed to enhancing transparency and public accountability by regularly reporting on its efforts to implement the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact.”

IDAI shares lost three cents, or 3.2%, to 88 cents.









