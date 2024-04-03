(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Bounces off Earlier Lows

Futures Fall After Negative Tuesday
Stocks Begin Q2 on Sour Note
Slow Start to Second Quarter Continues
Dow Drops 240+ on First Day of Q2







Stocks Try to Keep Upward Momentum AdvertismentEquities south of the border moved higher Wednesday, trying to shake off the negative vibe with which they'd been affected since the Easter long weekend.The Dow Jones Industrials regained 92.05 points to 39,262.29.The S&P 500 hiked 21.42 points to 5,227.23.The NASDAQ recovered 94.1 points to 16,334.55.Artificial intelligence darling Nvidia swung into the green in Wednesday morning trading, helping broader market sentiment. Fellow mega-cap technology stocks Netflix and Meta climbed more than 1% each.But higher rates still weighed on the market as they have since the second quarter began this week. ADP data released Wednesday showing private payrolls grew more than expected in March, offering another sign of resiliency in the economy as investors grow increasingly concerned about the path of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.Prices for the 10-year Treasury faded, hiking yields to 4.39% from Tuesday's 4.38%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices advanced 74 cents at $85.89 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices spiked $22.40 to $2,304.20 U.S. an ounce.

