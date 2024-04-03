(MENAFN- Baystreet) BMO, Equinox, IAMGOLD at 52-week Highs on News

Atlas, Ivanhoe at 52-Week Highs on News Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.59 Wednesday. Atlas announced today it has made a principal debt prepayment of $1.08 million on its Business Development Bank of Canada loans.Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.50 Wednesday. Ivanhoe Executive Co-Chair Robert Friedland and President Marna Cloete announce today that the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) produced 86,203 tonnes of copper in concentrate during the first quarter of 2024. Ivanhoe Mines maintains its 2024 annual production guidance for Kamoa-Kakula at between 440,000 to 490,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate.AGF Management Limited (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $8.31 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Aldebaran Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-Week high of $1.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Ascot Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-Week high of 82 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.64 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.10 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.29 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Centamin plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.99 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $28.83 Wednesday. No news stories available today.CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.32 Wednesday. No news stories available today.China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) (Q4) hit a new 52-week high of $9.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $107.22 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Crescent Point Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.76 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Cronos Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.79 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.75 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.36 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Denison Mines Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.32 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Enerplus Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.85 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Encore Energy Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6/59 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.89 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Gatos Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.40 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Generation Uranium Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.98 Tuesday. No news stories available today.G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.15 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Goldsource Mines Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.91 Wednesday. No news stories available today.High Tide Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.40 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $151.94 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Headwater Exploration Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.12 Wednesday. No news stories available today.HYTN Innovations Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $97.30 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 83 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 94 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.

