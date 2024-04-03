Armenia Undermines Its Economy By Suspending MIR Cards: Russian FM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The termination of servicing Mir payment cards in Armeniaindicates the subordination of the government of this country topressure from the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson MariaZakharova said at a briefing, Azernews reports.

According to her, this action by Yerevan will have a detrimentaleffect on the country's economy.

“The economy will suffer significant losses. Citizens of thecountry will face serious inconveniences. It will become moredifficult for Armenians working in Russia to transfer money totheir homeland. Tourists will also lose the opportunity to pay bycard. Last year, their number exceeded a million people. There areother examples of how this will hit the Armenian economy. I am surethat, unfortunately, the costs of this step are much higher thanthe hypothetical damage from Western restrictions,” Zakharovanoted.