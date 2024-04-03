Nearly 45M Square Meters In Türkiye Cleared Of Mines Since 2015

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nearly 45 million square meters (484 million square feet) inTürkiye have been cleared of mines since 2015, according to defensesources, Azernews reports, citing AnadoluAgency.

A total of 226,000 mines have been destroyed over the past nineyears as part of humanitarian demining operations coordinated bythe Turkish National Defense Ministry's National Mine Action Center(MAFAM), according to information obtained from ministrysources.

Since 2015, the center has been working to raise awareness ofthe risks of anti-personnel landmines, which can cause injuries orfatalities to people living in areas with high mine risk or inclose proximity to mined areas in Türkiye.

Meanwhile, mines released during the Russia-Ukraine war continueto pose a threat to maritime traffic in the Black Sea.

Routes followed by drifting mines are determined based on aTurkish Naval Forces data analysis, and mine surveillance iscarried out on a 24/7 basis.

Mine disposal activities involve maritime patrol aircraft,helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, mine-hunting ships, andpatrol vessels.

So far, five mines in the Black Sea have been detected anddestroyed by the Turkish Naval Forces.

All such maritime activities are carried out in closecoordination with allied countries Bulgaria and Romania under theprinciple of regional ownership.

For the security of the Istanbul Strait, surveillance has beenconducted 24/7 with at least two ships present in the area sinceMarch 2022.

Mine surveillance activities are done in coordination withwarships, maritime patrol aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles,helicopters, and the Black Sea Surveillance CoordinationCenter.