Turkish Aid Agency Provides Food Aid In El Salvador

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)distributed food packages to the Muslim community in the CentralAmerican country of El Salvador as part of its "Ramadan Program," Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Food support was provided to 200 families in the capital SanSalvador, and a total of a ton of basic food items, including rice,oil, and flour, were delivered for iftar meals of students of aprimary school affiliated with the El Salvador Islamic Union,according to a statement by TIKA.

The distributions were carried out with the participation ofTürkiye's Ambassador to San Salvador Gul Buyukersen and EmersonBukele, the brother of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele.

Bukele expressed his gratitude to TIKA and Türkiye in hisspeech, conveying his satisfaction on behalf of the Muslimcommunity in El Salvador.

Throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, TIKA will alsoprovide food support to 200 families in Mexico and distributeRamadan packages comprising stationery materials to 100 childrenthrough its Mexico office.

Food aid will also be provided in the Dominican Republic,Guatemala, and Panama, and an iftar program will be organized forthe Muslim minority and households in need in the Cuban capitalHavana.