Russia Has Chance To Make Good Electric Car - PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia has a chance to develop a good electric vehicle, PrimeMinister Mikhail Mishustin said in the State Duma, the lower houseof the Russian legislative assembly, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"We had a chance to make a good electric car and results arealready in place, using various capabilities of our industry," hesaid.

Russia has already launched production of charging stations forelectric cars and electric buses, Mishustin noted. The country isalready making Moskvich and Evolute electric vehicles. Furthermore,Kama company is mastering production of the Atom electric car. Ladae-Largus model will be produced by Avtovaz company.