Georgia To Intensify Work On Economic Integration With EU

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili on Wednesday toldthe country's Parliament work on economic integration with theEuropean Union would be intensified, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Minister told MPs the 2024-2025 Georgia-EU DCFTA PriorityAction Plan had been developed together with the EuropeanCommission and would be adopted by the end of the year.

Davitashvili also told lawmakers the EU candidate status,granted to Georgia in December, had taken the process of thecountry's integration into the bloc“to a new level”.

The Minister said the Government had joined the process ofpreparing a medium-term programme of economic reforms with themethodology developed by the European Commission for candidatecountries and submitted the Economic Reforms Programme for2024-2026 to the Commission“within the stipulated time for thefirst time” in January.

Davitashvili said the implementation of the reforms would bringGeorgia“even closer” to joining the EU.

He also highlighted Georgia was“still leading” in economicgrowth not only in the wider region but also“among several memberstates” of the EU“despite facing global and regional challenges”.He said the country had managed to maintain“high economic growth”in 2023 after experiencing double-digit figures in 2021 and2022.

Davitashvili said last year had also seen“other promisingindicators”, such as a“historic low” in unemployment rate and a“record-high” employment.

He said inflation was also lower than the average of both EUcandidate countries and the Eurozone, while foreign directinvestments exceeded the pre-pandemic rate by 17.8 percent.

The Minister also told MPs revenues from international tourismwere reaching a“record volume”, with an annual increase of 17.3percent.