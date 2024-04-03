Azercell Hits 200,000 Instagram Followers Milestone!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading mobile operator offers a chance to win valuablegifts!

Azercell's Instagram page has surpassed 200,000 followers. Sincethe company's official Instagram account inception in 2012, thecompany has been successfully expanding the page's audience bydelivering informative, interesting, and valuable content.

With a total social media user base exceeding 1 million acrossplatforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube,Azercell remains committed to engaging with its audience in realtime by sharing updates about projects, special offers, andcampaigns. The company remains at the forefront of digitalinteraction by being the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan tooffer customer support through social media channels. The company'sswift responses to subscriber inquiries demonstrate its ongoingefforts to enhance user experience and satisfaction.

Additionally, the company hosts live broadcasts of its events onofficial social media accounts and conducts contests, offeringfollowers an opportunity to win valuable prizes. It is worth notingthat starting from April 2, Azercell has launched its next conteston the company's official Instagram page. To participate, it isrequired to comment on Instagram your follower count below the postfound at the link: . Thedeadline for participation is April 8, 2PM.

