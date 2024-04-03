U.S. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 3, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phonecall to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Antony Blinken said he received reports that the trilateralmeeting between the U.S., the European Union, and Armenia on April5 had caused concern on the Azerbaijani side, and stressed theimportance of clarifying the issue by speaking with President IlhamAliyev regarding this matter.

The Secretary of State pointed out that the main focus of thementioned meeting will be on the economic development issues ofArmenia.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted that, based on theinformation he received, discussions during the preparation processfor the trilateral meeting included topics such as military supportto Armenia, joint military exercises, the establishment of militaryinfrastructure along border areas with Azerbaijan, and Armenia'sarming through the EU's European Peace Facility and funded by theUS budget. The head of state emphasized that such steps carrying ananti-Azerbaijan nature, including the policy of arming Armenia byFrance, will exacerbate arms race in the region and lead toprovocations.

During the telephone conversation, Antony Blinken underlinedthat the meeting on April 5 is not against Azerbaijan.

Discussions were also held regarding peace negotiations betweenArmenia and Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev said that thenegotiations held in Berlin by the foreign ministers regarding thetext of the peace agreement were beneficial in terms of advancingthe process, and emphasized the need to accelerate thenegotiations.

In addition, the head of state emphasized that the accusationsvoiced in the West about Azerbaijan intending to attack Armenia arecompletely baseless.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that the French Minister ofForeign Affairs told lies during a press conference held withAntony Blinken in Paris on April 2 by accusing Azerbaijan of notrecognizing Armenia's territorial integrity and posing a threat toArmenia.

The head of state highlighted Azerbaijan's adherence to thestatement adopted during the Prague meeting in 2022 and the AlmatyDeclaration.

According to President Ilham Aliyev, the non-transparentpreparation, lack of inclusivity, and failure to postpone thetrilateral meeting scheduled for April 5 between the United States,the European Union, and Armenia, despite Azerbaijan's justifiedconcerns, will lead to escalation of tension and creation of newdividing lines rather than peace and cooperation in the SouthCaucasus.

During the conversation, they also touched upon bilateralcooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States. AntonyBlinken referenced his previous discussions with President IlhamAliyev during the Munich Security Conference in February this year,affirming the U.S.'s intention to expand cooperation withAzerbaijan across various sectors. He also mentioned the contactsbetween the delegations of the two countries within the frameworkof COP29.

President Ilham Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan's keen interest inadvancing bilateral relations with the United States in the areaspreviously discussed during the Munich Security Conference, notingthat COP29 presents excellent opportunities for cooperation betweenthe two nations in the field of climate change and greentechnologies.