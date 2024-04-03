President: Azerbaijan Adheres To Statement Adopted During Prague Meeting In 2022 And Almaty Declaration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan adheres to the statement adopted during the Praguemeeting in 2022 and the Almaty Declaration, said President IlhamAliyev during the phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of StateAntony Blinken, Azernews reports.

According to President Ilham Aliyev, the non-transparentpreparation, lack of inclusivity, and failure to postpone thetrilateral meeting scheduled for April 5 between the United States,the European Union, and Armenia, despite Azerbaijan's justifiedconcerns, will lead to escalation of tension and creation of newdividing lines rather than peace and cooperation in the SouthCaucasus.