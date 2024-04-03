Brussels Meeting Aims At Transferring Ukraine Scenario To S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The provocations carried out by the Armenian side on the borderwith Azerbaijan, the baseless claims made by the French Ministerfor Europe and Foreign Affairs Stéphane Sejourne against Azerbaijanin Paris, as well as the biased policy implemented by the Westregarding the Garabagh issue already predict the decisions that theparties will make at the Brussels meeting on April 5.

In particular, the fact that Azerbaijan was not invited to thismeeting and the statements of the Armenian officials relying onFrance's support form an opinion that the results of the tripartitemeeting will not be peaceful at all.

For this reason, Azerbaijan insists that the April 5 meeting bepostponed. But the West insists on advancing its own agenda in thismatter.

The scenario envisages the complete transfer of Armenia to thedisposal of the West. For 30 years, Armenia has been Russia'sspringboard in the region, and now it makes a shift in its missioninclining towards the West, led by France.

All these processes are taking place in Iran's view and silence does not seem to see the US and EU military base beingestablished on its borders.

The geopolitical games taking place in the South Caucasus regionseem to be part of the scenario of World War III and theredistribution of the world. The previous status quo satisfiedeveryone except Azerbaijan and Turkiye. This was a scenariocalculated for the occupation of Azerbaijani lands and the creationof a second Armenian state in the South Caucasus.

Despite all efforts, President Ilham Aliyev broke the rules ofthis game. He created a new reality and status quo in the region goes without saying that the fans of the West and Armenia do notwant to put up with this.

Like the Ukrainian front, efforts are being made to create asecond front and new dividing lines in the South Caucasus.

Of course, Georgia should clarify its position here. TheGeorgian authorities follow a pro-Western line. In fact, Georgiashould be together with Azerbaijan in the region.

Russia will never come to terms with the processes taking placein Armenia. Also, time is running out for him.

Russia, which has been in a waiting position in Ukraine for along time, eventually lost Ukraine and had to fall into the currentsituation.

Turkish expert Güngör Yavuzaslan said in his comment to Azernews that the Brussels meeting planned forApril 5 prioritizes the personal interests of the West more thanArmenia. According to him, this meeting also expresses the West'spromise to support Armenia in establishing a new status quo.

"The meeting to be held in Brussels, especially under theleadership of France, is a manifestation of the support given toArmenia by the West. While the Ukrainian war continues, we seeEurope trying to implement a new policy through France in the SouthCaucasus. Pashinyan does not stand by the agreement he signed afterthe 44-day war, but tries to cooperate with France to create a newstatus quo in the Caucasus," he said.

The expert pointed that regional states will not be indifferentto this. The rapprochement of Armenia with the West will contributeto the cooperation between Moscow and Ankara.

"This situation will accelerate the rapprochement between Ankaraand Moscow. Also, Russia, which continues the war in Ukraine, willnot accept the intervention of NATO and France in the SouthCaucasus, which it sees as its backyard. Official Moscow can takestrict steps in this regard. "Freezing Armenia's participation inthe CSTO and withdrawing from the organization may cause Azerbaijanto take military steps to open the Zangazur Corridor."

The political analyst noted that certain forces are trying tocreate a new source of conflict through the Caucasus. The expertreminded that no provocative step taken against Azerbaijan andTurkey will go unanswered.

"There is an attempt to create a new conflict and tension in theinternational world. This happens through the Caucasus. However, wemust not forget that if pressure is carried out against Azerbaijantoday, the Turkish Armed Forces will take security measurestogether with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces."

Güngör emphasized that the main reason for the West's interestin the South Caucasus is the war in Ukraine. He said that the USAand the EU are using Armenia to suppress Russia in the region.

"Recently, there is a growing crisis in Europe under the hugeslogan "We can send troops to Ukraine". We must not forget that ifWestern troops enter Ukraine, the war will spread to the whole ofEurope. For this reason, the United States, together with France,wants to push NATO into the South Caucasus. This is a plan to beimplemented by Armenia. However, among the powers that will stopthis project are Ankara and Baku," the expert added.