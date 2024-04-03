Electricity Substation On Fire In Moscow Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out at an electricity substation in Podolsk, Moscow region, leading to a power outage in several districts of the city.

This was reported by Ukrinform citing the Mash Telegram channel.

"Fire at an electricity substation in Podolsk, Moscow region. Preliminary, an oil circuit breaker failed. Several areas of the city lost power. Trolleybuses are also deenergized," the message says.

It is clarified that everything is promised to be repaired within an hour.

As reported, Russia regularly experiences accidents in the housing and utilities sector due to outdated infrastructure. In Podolsk last winter, thousands of people were left without heating for a long time.