Zelenskyy: NATO Can Guarantee Security For All Its Members Only Together With Ukraine

This was emphasized by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint briefing with President of Finland Alexander Stubb in Kyiv, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"I am glad that Finland has become a NATO member, and we congratulate you," he said.

Zelenskyy reminded that April 4 is the first anniversary of Finland's membership in the Alliance.

According to him, the country's accession to NATO is the right and strategically wise choice of the entire society and people of Finland.

Zelenskyy thanked Finland for understanding that "the Alliance can provide full strength and guaranteed security for all its members only together with Ukraine, with our strength, which Ukrainians have been proving every day since the beginning of the war."

As reported, President of Finland Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv. Together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they signed a bilateral security agreement for 10 years.

In addition, Stubb announced that Finland is allocating the 23rd aid package to Ukraine for €188 million, which includes air defense systems and large-caliber ammunition.