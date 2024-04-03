Russians Shell Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi In Kharkiv Region, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired artillery at the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv region, injuring a 70-year-old resident.

The National Police of Ukraine reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"On April 3, at about 11:00 a.m., the Russian military fired artillery systems at the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. As a result, a man born in 1954 was injured. He was taken to the hospital," the statement said.

An investigative team, criminalists, and explosives experts are working at the site.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, on the night of April 3, Russian troops struck Borova in the Kharkiv region with two Grom E-1 missiles, according to investigators, damaging the educational infrastructure.