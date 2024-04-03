Stefanchuk Discusses Strengthening Sanctions Against Russia With Finnish President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk discussed the issue of strengthening sanctions against Russia with President of Finland Alexander Stubb and Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Jussi Halla-aho.

According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk said this in a post on Facebook.

According to the Verkhovna Rada chairman, "the signing of an ambitious, comprehensive and strategic Agreement on Security Cooperation and Long-Term Support demonstrates that Finland is a special partner and a reliable ally of Ukraine."

Stefanchuk also "thanked for all the support provided by Finland to Ukraine and the announcement of the 23rd defense assistance package."

"This is extremely important for us. It is important that Finland is ready to provide financial, humanitarian and defense assistance in the long term," the Ukrainian speaker said.

Stefanchuk added: "In addition to military support for Ukraine, he raised the issue of strengthening sanctions against Russia and the importance of taking tougher steps to isolate Russia politically and economically."

As Ukrinform reported, President of Finland Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv for the first time and met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The heads of state signed a bilateral security agreement between the countries.

