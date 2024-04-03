Allies Agree To Increase NATO's Role In Security Assistance To Ukraine - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO foreign ministers have supported the proposal to strengthen the Alliance's role in providing security assistance to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this at a press conference following the first day of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“In our meeting today, we discussed how to put our support on a firmer and more enduring basis for the future.

All Allies agree on the need to support Ukraine in this critical moment is a unity of purpose. Today Allies have agreed to move forward with planning for a greater NATO role in coordinating security assistance and training. The details will take shape in the weeks to come,” said Stoltenberg.

In his words, the Ukrainians have shown again that they are capable to defend their country with skill and bravery. Ukraine has recaptured half of the territory that Russia initially seized. In the Black Sea, Ukraine has pushed back the Russian fleet, enabling the continued export of grain to world markets.

NATO ministers to consider transition to long-term support program for Ukraine

“The Ukrainians are not running out of courage, they are running out of ammunition need to step up now to ensure our support is built to last... Ukraine can rely on NATO support now, and for a long haul. Tomorrow we will meet with Minister Kuleba in the NATO-Ukraine Council. Together we will discuss Ukraine's current and longer-term needs,” he said.

He emphasized that it is especially important to maintain close ties with partners in the context of assisting Ukraine. According to the general secretary, Russia is receiving support for its war of aggression from China, North Korea and Iran. As authoritarian powers increasingly align, it is important that like-minded nations around the world stand together to defend a global order ruled by law, not by force.

“Tomorrow marks NATO's 75th anniversary... the bond between Europe and North America has never been more important. As we prepare for a historic Summit in Washington, NATO will continue to support Ukraine. We will continue to strengthen our Alliance. And we will continue to work with our partners across the globe for peace and security,” said Stoltenberg.

As reported, the first day of meetings of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Foreign Affairs Ministers took place in Brussels. The continuation of military assistance to Ukraine is among the main topics.

