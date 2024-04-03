Russia Is Preparing To Mobilize 300,000 Troops By June 1 Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russia is planning to mobilize 300,000 new troops by June 1.

He said this at a joint briefing with President of Finland Aleksandra Stubb in Kyiv, according to an Ukrinform correspondent

"I can say that Russia is preparing to mobilize 300,000 troops for June 1," he said.

At the same time, the Head of State noted that Ukraine does not currently need to call up 500,000 soldiers, as discussed earlier, which became known following the audit by the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"We don't need to mobilize half a million people at the moment. I am grateful to the Commander-in-Chief for the audit. It is important that he found strength within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The appropriate number of people who were not at the front will be at the front," the President noted.

At the same time, the Head of State did not provide a specific number of people that the state plans to mobilize this year.

"As for the number of people to be mobilized, I'm not ready to say yet," Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has completed the consideration of amendments to the draft law on mobilization.

Photo: President's Office