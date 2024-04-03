General Staff: Ukrainian Forces Repel 26 Enemy Attacks, Most In Novopavlivka Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, there were 54 combat engagements on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 26 enemy attacks, most of them in the Novopavlivka, Avdiivka, and Bakhmut sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian army launched five missile attacks and 50 air strikes, fired 37 times using multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Over the course of the day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched strikes on 14 enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters and one anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of the missile troops struck two enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, one artillery system, one radar station, one EW station, and one UAV control station.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 3, 2024 amount to about 444,370 invaders.