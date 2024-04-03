Zelensky Discusses Preparation Of Security Agreement With Portuguese PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the preparation of a bilateral security agreement with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a post on social media platform X .

“I had a phone call with the newly appointed Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro. I congratulated him on taking up this responsible position, expressed gratitude for his personal principled stance in support of Ukraine and wished him fruitful work for the prosperity of Portugal,” he posted.

Zelensky also said that they“discussed the implementation of previous defense agreements between our countries and instructed the teams to start working on the preparation of a bilateral security agreement in the framework of the G7 Declaration. We also coordinated future joint contacts”.

Photo: President's Office