Kuwait Min. Commends Charities' Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Feras Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah on Wednesday touted the distinguished humanitarian role of the Kuwaiti Charitable Societies Union (KCSU).

Welcoming the union's representatives, the minister said the partnership between the ministry and civil society organizations is the key to the success of the recently launched humanitarian campaign aiming to help those in debt.

The second edition of this annual humanitarian initiative is supervised by the ministries of social affairs, media, labor and endowments, the Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies, and the Kuwaiti Charitable Societies Union.

It is chiefly meant to help Kuwaiti families who are locked in financial trouble. (end)

