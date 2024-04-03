Jordan King Urges Protecting Aid Workers In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 3 (KUNA) -- King of Jordan Abdullah II underlined on Wednesday the need to protect workers of humanitarian and relief organizations in the Gaza Strip.

The king made the remark in a phone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the Royal Court in a press release.

They mainly discussed the serious situation in Gaza, including the recent killing of members of the World Central Kitchen organization while delivering vital aid to Gazans, it added.

The King of Jordan vowed that his country would do its best to deliver humanitarian, medical, and relief aid by all available means, in collaboration with various international organizations and partners, it added.

For his part, the UN chief spoke highly of Jordan's role in delivering humanitarian aid to Gazans through all possible methods, according to the release. (end)

