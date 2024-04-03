NATO Fms To Address Ukraine Support, Indo-Pacific Partners

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 3 (KUNA) -- NATO Foreign Ministers are gathering at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday for a two-day meeting to mark NATOآ's 75th anniversary and to prepare for the upcoming Washington Summit in July.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg underscored that the Alliance was founded "on a single, solemn promise: an attack on one Ally is an attack on all."

He welcomed Alliesآ' continued efforts to provide major deliveries of weapons, ammunition, and equipment to Ukraine, warning that any delay in support has consequences on the battlefield.

He called on Allies to ensure assistance for Ukraine for the long haul, saying that the ministers will discuss how NATO could assume more responsibility for coordinating military equipment and training, as well as ensure a multi-year financial commitment for Ukraine.

On Thursday, the ministers will address Ukraineآ's current and future needs at the NATO-Ukraine Council and will meet with Indo-Pacific partners and the European Union.

The Secretary General stressed that the war in Ukraine illustrates that "our security is not regional, it is global."

The ministers will also address instability in NATOآ's southern neighborhood and agree a new policy on Women, Peace and Security "because our societies are stronger and safer when we draw on the contributions of all our people," said Stoltenberg. (end)

htm







MENAFN03042024000071011013ID1108055813