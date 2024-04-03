Turkiye, UK Discuss Developments In Gaza And Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 3 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed on Wednesday with his British counterpart David Cameron the latest developments regarding the Gaza Strip and Ukraine.

The Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted Turkish diplomatic sources as saying that the two ministers discussed during their meeting in the Belgian capital, Brussels, on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, the steps that must be taken to deliver humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza.

The Turkish minister informed his British counterpart of Ankara's point of view on the importance of recognizing the Palestinian state.

The two ministers also discussed the latest developments related to the Ukrainian-Russian war, in addition to cooperation between Turkiye and Britain in the field of defense industries. (end)

