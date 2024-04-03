Berlin Fully Supports NATO, Germany's Pres. Affirms

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 3 (KUNA) -- Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier affirmed on Wednesday Berlin's full support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and their continued investment in NATO's defensive assets.

In a message to NATO's General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, Steinmeier said that Berlin will keep spending two percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on NATON defense.

Steinmeier also confirmed in the message distributed to the press in the German Palace of Republic, there are many reasons behind this decision, mainly its strength in this time of need.

The German President pointed that the decision has nothing to do with the European Union Parliament elections set in June, or the awaited US presidential elections later this year. (end)

anj







MENAFN03042024000071011013ID1108055811