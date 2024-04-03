FM Meets Arab League Assistant Secretary General

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Wednesday Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League Mohammad Al-Ojairi. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the meeting focused on boosting Arab joint action and different aspects of cooperation between Kuwait and the Arab League. (end) tab

