Spanish PM Says Netanyahu's Response To Aid Workers Attack In Gaza 'Insufficient And Unacceptable'

Amman, April 3 (Petra) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Wednesday told journalists in Doha that Spain would move forward "as soon as possible" to recognise the Palestinian state, without mentioning a date for the move.Sanchez said explanations provided by Israel about the killing of seven people working for the aid charity World Central Kitchen in a Gaza airstrike were insufficient and unacceptable.According to Agence France-Presse, Sanchez added: "The first statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about what happened in Gaza about the (Chef) Jose Andres NGO do not seem sufficient to me.""That is unacceptable and insufficient, and we are awaiting a much stronger and more detailed clarification, after which we'll see what action to take."