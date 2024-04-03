NATO Secretary General Condemns Israel's Killing Of Aid Workers In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 3 (Petra) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg Wednesday condemned the killing of seven employees of the World Central Kitchen organisation in an Israeli bombing.According to Euronews, Stoltenberg said: "What we are seeing now in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe. We see suffering and civilians being killed, and we also saw the strike against aid workers, which I condemn."