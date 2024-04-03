FM Discusses Gaza War With Spanish Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 3 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, engaged in a telephone conversation with the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Jose Manuel Albares, on Wednesday, addressing efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza and tackle the escalating humanitarian crisis.Safadi commended Spain's forthcoming recognition of the Palestinian state and emphasized the imperative of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with occupied Jerusalem as its capital for sustainable peace and security.He also lauded Spain's unwavering call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.Both Safadi and his Spanish counterpart underscored the urgent need to address the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, exacerbated by Israel's obstruction of aid and relief efforts.They condemned Israel's actions preventing international organizations from meeting the basic needs of the Palestinian people and combating famine.Safadi reiterated Israel's full legal and moral responsibility as the occupying power for the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.He condemned Israel's targeting of relief and United Nations personnel, including employees of UNRWA and World Central Kitchen (WCK), with casualties among humanitarian workers reaching 196.Highlighting Israel's killing of seven World Central Kitchen Organization employees as a recent war crime, Safadi condemned Israel's indiscriminate violence resulting in the loss of thousands of innocent lives.