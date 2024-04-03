King Visits Northern Badia, Meets Dignitaries, Local Figures

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Umm Al Jimal, April 3 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday stressed the need to capitalise on the opportunities available in the Northern Badia to empower youth and enhance their role in building Jordan's future.According to a royal court statement, speaking at a meeting with local community leaders and figures from the Northern Badia region, held at Umm Al Jimal archaeological site, His Majesty said he is pleased to be at a site that reflects Jordan's deep-rooted history.At the meeting attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the King stressed the importance of the healthcare and education projects established in the Northern Badia, in addition to progress in agriculture and infrastructure projects.His Majesty commended the efforts of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and security agencies' personnel in protecting the Kingdom's northern and eastern borders.The King told the Northern Badia residents that they are the closest to the northern and eastern borders, and are thus aware of the major efforts of JAF and security agencies' personnel in protecting the nation and countering drug smuggling attempts.His Majesty noted that JAF personnel include the sons of the Northern Badia, describing them as "the Nashama that we are proud of".Speaking to Northern Badia residents, the King expressed pride in Jordanians' strength and awareness, as well as their perseverance in the face of challenges, stressing that Jordan's unity is the source of its resilience and strength, and it motivates Jordanians to help brethren in need.Attendees at the meeting, held as part of the King's outreach visits to the governorates and Badia areas on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee, highlighted Jordan's achievements under His Majesty's leadership over the past 25 years, and commended Jordan's unwavering position in support of Palestinians' steadfastness, stressing their unity behind the King in defence of the homeland and its achievement.Upon arrival at the venue, the King was welcomed by a Nabatean poetry performance recited by poet Osama Sarhan.The King joined attendees for iftar and performed the Maghreb prayer.The gathering also included poetry and a rababah performance by poet Thleij Al Awn.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Adviser to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs Kneiaan Bluwi attended the meeting.