Jordan Attends Arab League Council Meeting On Stopping Aggression Against Gaza

Cairo, Apr. 3 (Petra) -- Jordan attended the extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent delegates, which took place on Wednesday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, chaired by Mauritania.The Arab League stressed throughout the meeting which was called at Palestine's request that the League Council must use all diplomatic channels and take all appropriate political action in international fora to put an end to Israel's brutal, six-month-long aggression against the Gaza Strip.Palestine demanded during the meeting that the Security Council adopt a resolution in accordance with Chapter VII of the UN Charter, compelling Israel to ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid to enter the strip in order to save the thousands of Palestinians who are starving to death as a result of the occupation that aims to eradicate their cause.