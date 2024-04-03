Non-Jordanians Own 47% Of ASE-Listed Companies-Statistics

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr.3 (Petra) - Value of shares purchased by non-Jordanian investors, which were carried out during the month of last March, amounted to JD12.7 million, representing 15.5% of the total trading volume, while their sold shares for the same period were worth JD10.1 million, statistics issued by the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) showed.The value of shares purchased by non-Jordanian investors from beginning of the year until end of March 2024 amounted to about JD28.2 million, representing 9.5% of the total trading volume, while their sold shares were worth JD52.4 million.As for Arab investors, their total value of purchases during month of March amounted to about JD11.8 million, or 92.5% of non-Jordanians' overall purchases, the ASE figures revealed.Meanwhile, non-Arab purchased shares were worth JD0.9 million, representing 7.5% of the non-Jordanians' overall purchases.Additionally, total value of Arabs' sales transactions amounted to JD9.7 million, or 96.2% of the total value of non-Jordanian sales, while non-Arab share sales amounted to JD0.4 million, or 3.8% of the total non-Jordanian sale transactions.