Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD45.4 Per Gram In Local Market

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra) -- Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at local market, stood on Wednesday at JD45.40 per gram as a purchasing price, against JD43.40 as a selling price.According to the Jordan Jewelers Association's daily bulletin, the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD52.40 and JD40.60, respectively.Gold prices in global markets on Monday reached $2,268 per ounce.

