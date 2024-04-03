Wisekey Subsidiary Wise.ART Honors Marina Fita At Mayte Spínola Gold Medal Ceremony

WISe, a leader in the field of digital art and luxury collectibles, connects all actors of the arts industry through its fully-fledged marketplace, a global platform dedicated to launching artists through digital technologies.

At the event, Marina Fita was awarded the Spinola medal by Mayte, an incredible honor presented to her by its founder.

Marina's musical academic journey began in 2008 at the Velluters Professional Conservatory of Music in Valencia, specializing in piano. She went on to obtain the title of Technician in Professional Musical Education in Piano and Lyric Singing, also receiving an honorable mention in Lyric Singing.

She advanced her training with a double degree in Law and Criminology at the University of Valencia, alongside Lyric Singing at the Joaquín Rodrigo Superior Conservatory of Music. She also participated in a course taught by directors and repertories from the Metropolitan Opera House of New York, including Liora Maurer and Lucy Arner, and received lessons from renowned singers such as Isabel Rey and Sabina Puértolas.

Marina has since studied under the guidance of Ofelia Sala, a prestigious professor of Singing at the Joaquín Rodrigo Superior Conservatory of Music, and performed as a soloist with the Ensemble Juventus, under the direction of Pascual Martínez's orchestra. She has been honored with the Barenreiter award for Lyric Singing at the Juventudes Musicales de España Contest and reached the finals at the Valencia Center for Arts Improvement in 2021, standing out in her discipline.

WISe's event allowed Marina to present her talent to a distinguished audience, further establishing herself as a promising soprano.

