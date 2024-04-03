Gurugram: Rape Accused Re-Arrested For Furnishing Fake Bail Bond

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 4 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested a rape accused who obtained bail from a Gurugram court by producing fake documents.

A case under different sections of the IPC had already been registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station on February 26 based on an order of the Additional Session Judge, Rahul Bishnoi, of the district court.

According to the police, in 2019, a rape case was registered against Suman Kumar Singh from Madhubani, Bihar. During the probe, the police nabbed the accused and sent him behind bars.

To get bail in the case, Suman Kumar, in connivance with his lawyer Ajit Sheoran, prepared a fake surety of Akshay Dagar, a resident of Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, for which Suman paid Rs 30,000 to the lawyer.

The fake surety was presented before the court on January 9, 2024, based on which the accused was granted bail. But after Kumar did not appear before the police on the fixed date after obtaining bail, he was declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) by the court, the police said.

When the court found that Kumar had obtained bail based on fake documents, it ordered to register a case against the three accused persons -- Suman, his lawyer, and Dagar, the police said.

"Suman Kumar was re-arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail on Wednesday," the police said.