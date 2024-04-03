No April Fools In These AI Stocks (NASDAQ: GXAI) (Nasdaq: LGCL) (TSX: MCB) (NASDAQ: JTAI)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the AI (artificial intelligence) sector.

The newest tech stocks are involved in the AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning sectors.

New Stocks Added to the AI Directories :

Gaxos Inc . (NASDAQ: GXAI ) isn't just developing applications; it's aim is to redefine the human-AI relationship. Our offerings are being expanded to include health and wellness, as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Lucas GC Ltd (Nasdaq:LGCL ) is the largest AI technology-driven online agent-centric human capital management service provider targeting professionals based on PaaS in China. As a company empowered by artificial intelligence, data analytics, and blockchain technologies, Lucas is committed to digitalizing and intellectualizing the entire human capital management process. Lucas provides a platform to support trusted private social networks of professionals, through which it provides services consisting of recruitment services, outsourcing services, and other services such as information technology services and training services. The Company's users are primarily professionals who work in human resources related functions. The Company's corporate customers are corporations with recruitment, training, sales leads generation and outsourcing demands.

McCoy Global, Inc. (TSX:MCB ) is transforming well construction using automation and machine learning to maximize wellbore integrity and collect precise connection data critical to the global energy industry. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States of America, and the United Arab Emirates and operates internationally in more than 50 countries through a combination of direct sales and key distributors.

Jet Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI ) operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. Jet is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

