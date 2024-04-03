Endeavor News: Top Stockholder Rights Firm Investigates Endeavor's $27.50 Per Share Sale To Silver Lake: Contact Johnson Fistel For More Information

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP , a leading stockholder rights law firm, announced today that it has initiated an investigation into the board members of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) ("Endeavor") concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties related to the proposed sale of the Company to Silver Lake.

On April 2, 2024, Endeavor informed the public that it has agreed to a deal with Silver Lake, in which stockholders will receive $27.50 per share in an all-cash offer. Upon completion of the deal, Endeavour will be a private Company. The transaction will be financed through a combination of new and reinvested equity from Silver Lake and additional capital from several sources including equity rolled over by members of the Endeavor management team.

Johnson Fistel's investigation focuses on whether Endeavor's board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company's stockholders, including whether the board sufficiently pursued alternatives to the acquisition, and whether the board secured the best possible price for Endeavor's shares. This is particularly pertinent given analyst projections for earnings and revenue growth, Endeavor's $1 billion in cash. Additionally, change of control provisions for key executives could potentially trigger millions of dollars in change of control payouts upon completion of the deal.

Stockholders of Endeavor are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss their legal rights in this matter. You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation:

About Johnson Fistel, LLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on US exchanges. Stay updated with news on stock drops and learn how Johnson Fistel, LLP can help you recover your losses. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit . Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

... or ...