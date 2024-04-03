Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam For Anti-Party Activities

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday expelled senior leader and former MP Sanjay Nirupam for six years for indiscipline and anti-party activities.

A terse note from the AICC came hours after Maharashtra unit Congress President Nana Patole had indicated that the party would take action against Nirupam.

Upset at not being nominated for the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat, the journalist-turned-politician had turned rebel and said he would announce his next course of action this week.

Nirupam expressed his ire publicly after the Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Shiv Sena (UBT) had declared the candidature of Amol G. Kirtikar for the seat last week. He had given a severe tongue-lashing to the SS (UBT) and the Congress seat-sharing negotiators.

Nirupam had also launched a vicious veiled attack -- without taking names -- at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, state chief Patole and Mumbai chief Varsha Gaikwad, for allegedly falling at the knees of the SS (UBT).

Incidentally, Nirupam is a former two-time Rajya Sabha MP from (undivided) Shiv Sena and an ex-Mumbai North Lok Sabha MP of the Congress.

Sensing his banner of revolt, the state Congress also dropped him from the LS state list of the party's star campaigners on Wednesday.

"The MPCC has sent a proposal to the party high command to take disciplinary action against Nirupam. There will be no show-cause notice, it will be direct action," Patole had said earlier on Wednesday.

An adamant Nirupam hit back, saying the Congress should not waste much energy on him.

"Instead, they should use the remaining energy and stationery to save the party. Anyway, the party is going through a severe financial crisis. The period of one week that I had given has been completed today. Tomorrow (April 4), I will make the decision myself."

Meanwhile, there has been speculation claiming Nirupam may join BJP or Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.