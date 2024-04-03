PM Calls Palestinian Counterpart, Congratulates Him On New Cabinet Formation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Wednesday called Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Mohammad Mustafa to congratulate him on the formation of the new Palestinian cabinet.The Prime Minister wished his Palestinian counterpart success in his duties to serve the brotherly Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause, and to continue the process of materializing the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people on their national soil.Khasawneh lauded the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples in all fields, and the special place of the State of Palestine and its brotherly people in the hearts of His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and the Jordanian people.He also stressed Jordan's position, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, in support of legitimate Palestinian rights, leading to the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.He pointed to His Majesty the King's ongoing efforts to immediately and sustainably halt the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers in a sustainable and adequate manner.For his part, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for Jordan's honorable positions in support of the Palestinian cause and seeking to realize the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, commending the deep-rooted ties between the two countries in various fields and the common keenness to strengthen them.