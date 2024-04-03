King, UN Chief Stress Need To Protect Aid Workers In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II and United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres, in a phone call on Wednesday, stressed the need to protect workers in humanitarian and relief organisations in Gaza.The phone call covered the dangerous situation in Gaza, including the recent killing of members of the World Central Kitchen organisation while delivering vital aid to Gazans.Since the war on Gaza started, nearly 196 aid workers have been killed in the Strip, 175 of whom worked for UN agencies.His Majesty said Jordan will continue to make every effort to deliver humanitarian, medical, and relief aid by all means available, in coordination with various international organisations and partners.The King urged the international community to step up efforts immediately to end the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.For his part, Guterres commended Jordan's role in delivering humanitarian aid to Gazans through all possible methods.