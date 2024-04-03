Yohani Collaborates With Edward Maya To Release EDM Track“Diamonds”

(MENAFN- NewsIn) April 3 (AdaDerana) – Sri Lankan pop music sensation, Yohani announced an international collaboration with Romanian artist, Edward Maya to release the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) track“Diamonds.” The announcement follows the successful launch of Yohani's debut album,“Kella,” which is currently topping local charts on YouTube and music streaming platforms.

Edward Maya, the first Romanian artist mentioned in the Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 in the USA with his hit record“Stereo Love,” which peaked at number 16 on the Hot 100 is a global phenomenon with several hits to his name including“Desert Rain” and“This is My Life.”

“Diamonds” emerges as a dance-pop masterpiece, combining the rich musical heritages of Romania and Sri Lanka. The collaboration is a testament to the universal language of music, bridging geographical and cultural divides. The lyrics, crafted by Dorian Micu, Miruna Iova, Adrian Eduard Radu, and Dilanjan Seneviratne, delve into the depths of love's ephemeral beauty, mirroring the characteristics of diamonds – bright, precious, yet capable of fading away. The track beautifully encapsulates the essence of a fleeting yet intense love affair, paralleling the brilliance and transient nature of a diamond.

“The collaboration between Edward Maya and Yohani is a milestone in not only Yohani's musical journey as an artist with Sri Lankan roots taking the uniqueness of Sri Lanka to the world but also for the local music industry. This is a first in terms of an international collaboration between a multi-platinum track record and an artist with Sri Lankan heritage. I'm excited to have had the opportunity to work on the business end of this collaboration with Creator Records and also have had the chance to receive a writing credit on the track,” commented Dilanjan Seneviratne, Founder/CEO of SUMEGHA (Asia) and Business Manager for Yohani.

Creator Records, a label recognised for turning music into compelling stories of success and Sumegha (Asia), the entertainment agency founded in Sri Lanka with a view of scaling regional music to the world jointly stand behind this project and were in talks to finalize the agreement for over three months.



With a history of promoting artists who have achieved significant acclaim, including Olivia Addams, Holy Molly, Carine, and Edine, Creator Records continues to shape the future of music and the inclusion of an artist with Sri Lankan roots in Yohani to the roster of global artists that Creator Records has collaborated with is a milestone for the Sri Lankan music industry.“Diamonds” joins the label's portfolio of hits, promising to be a global break-out hit, backed by the track record of the team behind the project having conquered charts across Bulgaria, Poland, Germany, France, and Turkey with past projects.

Available on all major streaming platforms,“Diamonds” invites listeners to immerse themselves in a musical journey filled with emotion and elegance. This collaboration is not just a song but a celebration of music's power to connect hearts across continents.

“I'm having a great year with the launch of my debut album, and now an international collaboration with Edward. I'm truly grateful to everyone from my team, Edward's team and Creator Records for the work they put into perfecting this track. I love the track and I'm very proud of it. I'm looking forward to the release and to knowing how the track is received by our fans globally,” commented Yohani.

“Diamonds” is available on all streaming platforms from the 22nd of March.

