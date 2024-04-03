Swiss Re Appoints Andreas Berger As New CEO Starting July 1

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) There will be a changing of the guard at the top of Swiss Re by the middle of the year. The reinsurer's Board of Directors has appointed Andreas Berger as Group CEO who will start on July 1, 2024. He succeeds Christian Mumenthaler, who will step down.

This content was published on April 3, 2024 - 09:59 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Berger joined Swiss Re in March 2019 as CEO of Corporate Solutions and member of the Executive Board, according to a press release issued on Wednesday. He previously held various management positions at Boston Consulting Group and Gerling and Allianz, among others. The 57-year-old from Germany is also chairman of the executive board of the International Insurance Society and a member of the board of Advance, a Swiss initiative for gender equality in business.

Berger will step down from his current position as CEO of Corporate Solutions when he takes up the new position, and the selection process for a successor has already been initiated, it is reported.

The current CEO Christian Mumenthaler, who will step down in July, has been CEO since July 2016. He has worked for Swiss Re for 25 years.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/ac

